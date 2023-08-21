Capital Power is pleased to welcome and announce the appointment of Carolyn Graham to its Board of Directors. A corporate director and former financial and risk executive, Ms. Graham served as Senior Executive Vice President of CWB Financial Group and held several other leadership roles over her 22-year career with the organization before her retirement in 2022. She holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors and an ESG Certificate from Competent Boards. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta, a trustee and audit committee chair of Melcor REIT, and an external member of the partnership board of Grant Thornton LLP (Canada). Ms. Graham is also chair of the MacEwan University Board of Governors and a director of the Edmonton Symphony and Concert Hall Foundation.
About Capital Power:
Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own, and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities with approximately 7,500 MW of owned power generation capacity at 29 facilities. Our fleet includes thermal, renewables, and significant investments in carbon capture.