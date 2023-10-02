David Boone, Chief Executive Officer of Staples Canada, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Saniga as Chief B2B Officer. In this role, Saniga will be responsible for leading Staples’ B2B businesses, including Staples Professional and new acquisitions Supreme, Denis, Beatties, and Monarch, to drive growth and elevate the digitization of our sales function for our customers.
Saniga joins Staples with more than 25 years of sales and leadership experience across digital, consulting and software industries. With deep B2B sales experience leading large sales teams and successfully deploying digitally enabled sales strategies, in his prior roles, Saniga has helped to drive transformational growth at some of the largest companies in Canada. Holding a bachelor’s degree from McMaster University, Saniga also serves on the board of ParticipACTION.
Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company, providing an innovative set of technology, print, office products & service solutions delivered next day or through our network of over 300 stores across Canada.