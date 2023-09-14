Isabelle Hudon, President and CEO of the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), is pleased to announce the appointment of Christian Settano as Chief Financial Officer.
Christian will oversee BDC’s financial planning and reporting, finance operations, treasury, procurement, corporate security and safety, as well as real estate and facilities management.
Christian joins BDC from Investissement Québec, where he worked for more than six years, first as Senior Vice-President, Finance and Corporate Affairs, and then as Senior Vice-President, Finance, Risk Management and Business Technology. He played a key role in strategic and financial planning, and in evolving Investissement Québec toward its new mandate, centered on stimulating investment and attracting foreign capital.
Previously, Christian held the position of Vice-President, Finance, Commercial and Retail Banking, at Laurentian Bank of Canada. He also worked at the Canadian branch of Société Générale, where he held several roles, including Divisional CFO, Equity Derivatives and Global Markets, based in New York, and Chief Financial Officer for all Canadian operations.
Christian is Chair of the Board of Directors of the Musée de la santé Armand-Frappier, whose mission is to foster an understanding of human health sciences, in order to contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Graduate Diploma in Professional Accounting, both from HEC Montréal, and is a member of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec.
