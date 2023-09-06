On behalf of the Board of Directors, David Podmore, Chair, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christine Bergeron as the company’s new President & CEO.
She brings to the company more than 25 years’ experience building and leading financial firms where she guided strategic development while fostering prudent risk management and thoughtful stakeholder relations.
Over her career, Christine has led wealth management, business banking and commercial real estate portfolios, has financed innovative companies as a venture capitalist and has experience in asset management. She has both created and helped build successful financial firms and this entrepreneurial perspective continues to inform her solutionsoriented approach as a leader. Christine was most recently the President & CEO ofVancity, Canada’s largest credit union.
Founded in 1989, Concert Properties is a diversified Canadian real estate corporation with over $9 billion in assets, including $3.3 billion in infrastructure.
By creating resilient, inclusive and sustainable communities across Canada, Concert Properties is building a people-first future.