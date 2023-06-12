Skip to main content
Content By: University of Ottawa
Claudette Commanda, Chancellor, University of OttawaSupplied

Building a more inclusive community.

The University of Ottawa is proud to welcome Claudette Commanda as its 15th chancellor.

A member of the Kitigan Zibi Algonquin Anishinabeg First Nation, Chancellor Commanda is the first Indigenous chancellor in the University’s 175-year history.

She is a passionate Indigenous advocate and a proud double alumna, who will bring her leadership and wisdom to help enhance the University’s relationship with Indigenous communities.

https://www.uottawa.ca/about-us/chancellor

