The University of Ottawa is proud to welcome Claudette Commanda as its 15th chancellor.
A member of the Kitigan Zibi Algonquin Anishinabeg First Nation, Chancellor Commanda is the first Indigenous chancellor in the University’s 175-year history.
She is a passionate Indigenous advocate and a proud double alumna, who will bring her leadership and wisdom to help enhance the University’s relationship with Indigenous communities.
