Assuris is pleased to announce the election of Clint Davis, MPA, LLB, ICD.D to the Assuris Board of Directors.
Mr. Davis was most recently the CEO of Nunasi Corporation, an Inuit development corporation headquartered in Iqaluit. His diverse professional background includes banking experience with TD and BMO, as well as extensive experience in Indigenous business bringing a unique expertise. Mr. Davis is also an active board member, currently serving on the boards of Vancity Community Investment Bank, Nasittuq Corporation, and the Arctic Inspiration Prize. He is Inuit and a Beneficiary under the Labrador Inuit Land Claim Agreement.
Our Board is comprised of directors with decades of experience in actuarial, accounting, law, government and life insurance. Our directors are chosen for their experience in business and their technical expertise which are vital to the life insurance industry and the management of failures. Visit assuris.ca for a complete list of Assuris directors.
Assuris is the not for profit organization that protects Canadian policyholders if their life and health insurance company fails.