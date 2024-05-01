Salvatore (Sal) Iacono, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cadillac Fairview (CF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Corinne Pruzanski as Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary.
Corinne is an accomplished General Counsel with experience across a variety of merger, acquisition, financing, leasing, and capital markets transactions. She was previously in private practice in New York and Toronto, and then served as General Counsel at both publicly listed and privately held real estate organizations with investments and operations across Canada and in Europe.
Corinne will oversee the provision of legal services for the company including corporate governance and regulatory compliance, acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, development, and property operations matters.
Corinne is a graduate of York University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, and received her law degree (LL.B) from the University of British Columbia. She also holds ICD.D and GCB.D designations.
Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America.
Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, with assets under management of $30 billion, CF manages over 36 million square feet of leasable space at 69 landmark properties across Canada, including Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.
Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future.