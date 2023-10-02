Richard Olfert, FCPA, FCA, the outgoing chair of the board of directors of Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada), is pleased to announce the appointments of Darrell Jones, FCPA, FCMA as vice-chair.
Darrell Jones became a member of the CPA Canada Board of Directors in September 2021. He is a retired senior executive specializing in linking strategy to organizational objectives that enable increased client satisfaction, growth, and profitability. Mr. Jones was the former senior executive vice president and chief information officer for Canadian Western Bank. Prior to that, he served as a partner in KPMG’s advisory services practice working with clients to advance and mature their technology and cyber security capabilities. His career also includes 23 years working with public, private and not-for-profit boards and industry associations. After an extensive career in the critical infrastructure (utilities and financial services), and advisory services industries, Mr. Jones currently serves as a board director for Agilus Work Solutions.
About CPA Canada
Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) works collaboratively with the provincial, territorial and Bermudian CPA bodies, as it represents the Canadian accounting profession, both nationally and internationally. This collaboration allows the Canadian profession to champion best practices that benefit business and society, as well as prepare its members for an ever-evolving operating environment featuring unprecedented change. Representing more than 220,000 members, CPA Canada is one of the largest national accounting bodies worldwide.