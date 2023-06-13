Jane Mactaggart, President & Chief Executive Officer, Tundra Oil & Gas is pleased to announce the appointment of David B. Holt as Chief Operating Officer.
Mr. Holt brings more than thirty years of Production Engineering and Operations Leadership experience within public oil and gas companies. At Canadian Natural Resources he held various roles including Vice President Production, West and Central. In 2018 he moved to Seven Generations Energy Ltd. and served as Chief Operating Officer until their merger with Arc Resources in 2021. He most recently held the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Arc Resources Ltd.
Mr. Holt is a graduate of the University of Montana (Bachelor of Science, Petroleum Engineering). He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) and the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of BC.
Tundra Oil & Gas is a wholly-owned business of Winnipeg-based James Richardson & Sons, Limited. Tundra commenced operations in January 1980 and currently produces 33,000 barrels of light crude oil per day. Tundra’s core properties are located within the Williston Basin in southwest Manitoba and southeast Saskatchewan.