Canadian Urban Limited is pleased to announce the promotion of David Ward as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.
In this position, David is responsible for overseeing real estate acquisitions, asset management and property management.
David has a Bachelor of Arts from Mount Allison University and a Master of Business Administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business at Western University. David’s real estate activities include being the past President of Toronto NAIOP. David was also a member of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee of NAIOP Corporate which is based in Washington DC. David brings over 25 years of real estate experience to our company.
For over 50 years, Canadian Urban Limited has been providing its clients with superior risk-adjusted returns by purchasing and managing diversified, mid-market real estate properties across all major markets in Canada.