The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company is pleased to announce that David Weyant has been appointed to the Board of Directors.
Mr. David Weyant, K.C. is a recognized leader in the Canadian legal community with extensive experience serving in board director positions for publicly listed, private, and not-for-profit entities. He has worked as a litigator and corporate/commercial lawyer for national and international firms. He also led a team of risk management professionals as Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Alberta Health Services.
Currently, Mr. Weyant is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Alberta Lawyers Indemnity Association. He has served as the Chair of the Board of Governors for Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, the Chair of the Board of Alberta Health Services, and as a member of the board of the Alberta Insurance Council. David holds a B.A. (University of Calgary), a J.D. (University of Saskatchewan), and two MBA degrees (Queen’s University and Cornell University).
In recognition of his legal leadership, including professional and ethical excellence, and his contributions to the administration of justice, the community, and the legal profession, David was appointed Queen’s Counsel (now King’s Counsel) in 2004. Last year, he was awarded The Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal in recognition of his significant contributions to the province.
We extend a warm welcome to David, and thank our entire Board of Directors for their commitment to Wawanesa.
About Wawanesa
The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is one of Canada’s largest mutual insurers, with over $4 billion in annual revenue and assets of nearly $12 billion. Wawanesa Mutual, with executive offices in Winnipeg, is the parent company of Wawanesa General, which offers property and casualty insurance in California and Oregon; Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada; and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Canada. Wawanesa proudly serves more than two million members in Canada and the United States. Wawanesa actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities where it operates, donating well above internationally recognized benchmarks for excellence in corporate philanthropy.
Learn more at wawanesa.com