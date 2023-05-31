Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer of iA Financial Group, has been elected Chair of the Board of Directors of the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association (CLHIA).
He has been President and Chief Executive Officer of iA Financial Group since September 2018. He is an engaged leader who values employee development in a learning, socially responsible organization.
Mr. Ricard began his career at iA Financial Group in 1985, after completing his actuarial studies at Université Laval. Over the years, he has assumed positions of increasing responsibility in sectors ranging from actuarial to business development to corporate management. He is a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries (FCIA) and of the Society of Actuaries (FSA).
About the CLHIA
The CLHIA is a voluntary association whose member companies account for 99 per cent of Canada’s life and health insurance business. These insurers provide financial security products including life insurance, annuities (including RRSPs, RRIFs and pensions) and supplementary health insurance to over 29 million Canadians. They hold over $1 trillion in assets in Canada and employ more than 166,000 Canadians.