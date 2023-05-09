Moses Znaimer, ZoomerMedia Limited Founder, President & CEO, is pleased to announce the appointment of Diane Francis to ZoomerMedia’s Board of Directors.
For nearly five decades, Ms. Francis has captured readers in Canada and around the world with her clear, concise, and no-nonsense style of journalism that has become a brand unto itself. She covers events, people, power, money, corruption, technology, business, geopolitics, Canada-US relations, Ukraine, and Russia, and currently writes for the Financial Post, Kyiv Post, is Editor-at-Large for the National Post, and publisher of a twice-weekly newsletter on Substack.
“Diane is tough, smart, highly analytical, and often provocative. Despite that, over the years, she has earned the trust of big business and big government; which is to say, she has access to the corridors of power. I know I can rely on her to tell it straight in our boardroom, and to help propel the growth of our company on the march,” said Moses.