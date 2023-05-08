Jo Mark Zurel, Chair of Fortis Inc., is pleased to announce the election of Don Marchand to the Board of Directors of Fortis Inc. at its Annual Meeting on May 4, 2023.
Mr. Marchand retired in November 2021 from TC Energy Corporation, a leading North American energy infrastructure company, where he was Executive Vice-President. He served as Chief Financial Officer of TC Energy and its predecessor TransCanada Corporation from 2010 until July 2021, with additional responsibility for Strategy and Corporate Development from 2015 to 2017 and 2020 to 2021. During his 27-year tenure with the company, Mr. Marchand led many of its financial functions including treasury, finance, accounting, taxation, risk management and investor relations.
Mr. Marchand graduated from the University of Manitoba with a Bachelor of Commerce degree and subsequently qualified as a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta, the CFA Institute and the Calgary Society of Financial Analysts.
Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, with 2022 revenue of $11 billion and total assets of $65 billion as at March 31, 2023. The Corporation’s 9,200 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, ten U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.