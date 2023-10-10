Dalhousie University celebrates Rustum Southwell, our newly installed Chancellor. A business leader, Chancellor Southwell is renowned for his work in entrepreneurship and community development. His commitment to creating opportunities for future leaders makes him a perfect champion for Dalhousie and our region.
Dr. Rustum Southwell
Participate in our research study and earn a $25 gift card
Did you subscribe to The Globe in the past four months? If so, our UX team would love to talk with you about your experience. The ask: A 1-hour interview on Zoom between October 16 and November 3, 2023 — Choose a time that’s convenient for you.Sign up