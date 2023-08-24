Smart Serve Ontario is delighted to introduce Gyan Chandra as the newly appointed Chair of the Board.
Gyan joined the board of Smart Serve in October 2019. He has held key positions in various esteemed organizations, including being a part of the Advisory Board of Overbond, Member of the Board for the John Howard Society of Ontario, Treasurer for the John Howard Society of York Region and Member of the Public Advisory Council of ICES.
Gyan is a reputable, compassionate, and collaborative leader with extensive business experience. Recognized for his innovative approach to team building, he is adept at crafting visions and formulating strategies. Gyan is a performance-oriented and resolute business executive, boasting an impressive history of achieving well-defined objectives and surpassing expectations.
In his current capacity as the Vice President and Account General Manager at DXC Technology, Gyan effectively guides a high-achieving team. His leadership is instrumental in delivering both operational stability and forward-thinking concepts to his clients—esteemed top-tier banks in Canada. Gyan is renowned for nurturing shared ambitions, fostering efficient team dynamics, and upholding a set of five pivotal values: collaboration, accountability, diversity, integrity, and a client-centric ethos.
Before joining DXC, Gyan amassed over three decades of experience at IBM, consistently showcasing his unwavering dedication and career-long enthusiasm in Sales and Delivery.
Gyan hold a Master’s in engineering from McMaster University and an MBA from York University.
Gyan eagerly anticipates guiding the ongoing expansion of Smart Serve. This includes the recent introduction of recertification measures and the strategic endeavor to extend the DrinkSmart brand’s presence to additional colleges and universities across Ontario. The primary goal of DrinkSmart is to enhance education concerning harm reduction strategies and foster a heightened awareness of responsible alcohol consumption.
Smart Serve® Ontario is a registered charity, dedicated to developing and delivering responsible alcohol beverage training to all individuals who sell, serve, handle or deliver alcohol in the Province of Ontario since 1995.