Jacques Goulet, President of Sun Life Canada has been elected Chair of the Board of Directors of the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association (CLHIA).
Jacques guides Sun Life Canada in its purpose to help clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives. Prior to joining Sun Life in 2018, Jacques had a 29-year career at Mercer where he held a variety of leadership roles in Canada, Europe and the United States.
Originally from Shawinigan, Quebec, Jacques has received the 50th Anniversary Tribute Medal from Quebec’s Ministry of International Relations and La Francophonie for his contribution to the province’s international influence. He has also received the Maple Leaf Award of Distinction from the Canadian Association of New York.
Jacques sits on the board of the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation and is a campaign cabinet member for the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) Foundation.
He holds a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science from Concordia University and is a Fellow of both the Society of Actuaries (FSA) and the Canadian Institute of Actuaries.
About the CLHIA
The CLHIA is a voluntary association whose member companies account for 99 per cent of Canada’s life and health insurance business. These insurers provide financial security products including life insurance, annuities (including RRSPs, RRIFs and pensions) and supplementary health insurance to over 29 million Canadians. They hold over $1 trillion in assets in Canada and employ more than 170,000 Canadians.