Jacques Potvin – FSA, FCIA

Former Chief Financial Officer and Chief Actuary, Industrial Alliance
Mr. Potvin was responsible for the sound financial management and long-term financial sustainability of iA along with the corporate financing activities. Mr. Potvin oversaw the actuarial, risk management, accounting and tax services, investor relations, legal services and material resources.
Mr. Potvin was elected to the Board of Directors of Assuris in May 2024.
Our Board is comprised of directors with decades of experience in actuarial, accounting, law, government and life insurance. Our directors are chosen for their experience in business and their technical expertise which are vital to the life and health insurance industry and the management of failures. Visit assuris.ca for a complete list of Assuris directors.
Assuris is the not for profit organization that protects Canadian policyholders if their life and health insurance company fails.