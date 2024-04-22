The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) is pleased to announce the election of James Mabey as Chair of its 2024-2025 Board of Directors.
Mabey is a REALTOR® and broker-manager from Edmonton, Alberta with more than 20 years of experience. He’s engaged in volunteering both inside and outside the real estate industry and has held many positions, including Chair of the REALTORS® Association of Edmonton and chairing numerous CREA committees.
CREA works on behalf of more than 160,000 REALTORS® who contribute to the economic and social well-being of communities across Canada. Together they advocate for homeowners, buyers, and sellers.
Information about the professional services provided by REALTORS® in Canada can be found at CREA.ca.
