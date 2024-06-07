Jamey Hubbs – ICD.D

Former Vice-Superintendent, Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions
Mr. Hubbs held senior roles at the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions with his last roles being Vice-Superintendent overseeing the responses to the risk environment and Assistant Superintendent for the Deposit-taking Supervision Sector.
Mr. Hubbs was elected to the Board of Directors of Assuris in May 2024.
Our Board is comprised of directors with decades of experience in actuarial, accounting, law, government and life insurance. Our directors are chosen for their experience in business and their technical expertise which are vital to the life and health insurance industry and the management of failures. Visit assuris.ca for a complete list of Assuris directors.
Assuris is the not for profit organization that protects Canadian policyholders if their life and health insurance company fails.