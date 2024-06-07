Jean Vincent - CSM, FCPA, FCA, CAFM (Quebec)

President, National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association
Jean Vincent is President and a founding member of the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA). NACCA is a network of over 50 Indigenous Financial Institutions dedicated to stimulating economic growth for all Indigenous people in Canada. Mr. Vincent is the recipient of the Meritorious Service Cross - Governor General of Canada.
Mr. Vincent was elected to the Board of Directors of Assuris in May 2024.
Our Board is comprised of directors with decades of experience in actuarial, accounting, law, government and life insurance. Our directors are chosen for their experience in business and their technical expertise which are vital to the life and health insurance industry and the management of failures. Visit assuris.ca for a complete list of Assuris directors.
Assuris is the not for profit organization that protects Canadian policyholders if their life and health insurance company fails.