TD Bank Group is pleased to announce the appointment of John MacIntyre to its Board of Directors.
John joins TD’s Board following a distinguished career spanning almost 30 years as a capital markets and private equity executive. John co-founded Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc. in 2005, and prior to that, co-founded the Canadian mid-market Private Equity Group within TD Capital.
John currently serves on the Board of Sport Maska Inc., the parent company of CCM Hockey, and previously served as Chair of HomeEquity Bank. Throughout his career, he has served on a variety of non-profit boards. He is currently the Chair of YMCA Toronto and a director of Our Children’s Medicine, a registered charity that connects Indigenous job seekers with employment opportunities.
John holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Queen’s University and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario and a Chartered Business Valuator.
About TD Bank Group
The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group (“TD” or the “Bank”). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world’s leading online financial services firms, with more than 16 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on July 31, 2023. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol “TD” on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.