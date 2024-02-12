Hartley T. Richardson, Executive Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer of James Richardson & Sons, Limited, is pleased to announce the election of Caralyn Bennett and John Rossall to the Board of Directors of Tundra Oil & Gas Limited.
Mr. Rossall has nearly 40 years of experience in the energy sector with expertise in production, exploration, and reservoir engineering. His most recent leadership role was as Executive Director, North America for Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Inc.
Following his retirement, Mr. Rossall continues to be engaged in the business community and currently serves on the board of directors of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. and is a mentor at the Creative Destruction Lab. Mr. Rossall has contributed to a number of community and industry organizations, including having served as Board Chair of United Way (Calgary), and Board Chair of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP).
Mr. Rossall is a professional engineer who holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Waterloo, and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA).
Tundra Oil & Gas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Winnipeg-based James Richardson & Sons, Limited. Tundra commenced operations in January 1980 and currently produces 38,000 barrels of light crude oil per day. Tundra’s core properties are located within the Williston Basin in southwest Manitoba and southeast Saskatchewan.