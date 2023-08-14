Julie Quenneville started her career in journalism before transitioning to the Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services. In 2005, she joined McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) as Chief of Staff to the CEO before becoming Chief of Strategic Planning, and then, Director of Development and Marketing. In 2015, Quenneville became President and CEO of the MUHC Foundation, where she and her team grew revenue by 350 per cent.
Quenneville has dedicated almost her entire career to public service, and is known as a change agent who believes that advancing medicine is a global responsibility. Her commitment to health care has earned her numerous accolades, including being named one of Canada’s Most Powerful Women, one of Concordia University’s 50 Under 50, and receiving the Medal of the Quebec National Assembly. Her vast knowledge of philanthropy, modern business strategy and government relations has made her a sought-after speaker on multiple platforms.
About UHN Foundation
University Health Network (UHN) is Canada’s top research hospital and home to one of the top five hospitals in the world. UHN Foundation raises funds for Toronto General and Toronto Western hospitals, Toronto Rehab and The Michener Institute of Education at UHN. Donor support is critical to pushing the status quo of health care to ensure the excellence in patient care that UHN is known for, as well as advancing innovative medical research and training the world’s best and brightest medical minds.