TD Bank Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Keith Martell to its Board of Directors.
Keith joins TD’s Board after an impressive 27-year career at First Nations Bank of Canada (FNBC) where he was most recently the President and Chief Executive Officer. Keith is known for his work in creating a financial institution for the Indigenous marketplace and supporting Indigenous economic development.
Prior to joining FNBC Keith spent 10 years with the Chartered Accounting firm KPMG, then served as the Executive Director of Finance and Fiscal Relations for the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations. Keith currently sits on the Board of Nutrien Ltd. and USask Properties Investment Inc.
Keith holds a Bachelor of Commerce and an Honorary Doctor of Laws from the University of Saskatchewan. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants (FCPA, FCA) and a Certified Aboriginal Financial Manager (CAFM).
Keith is a Member of the Waterhen Lake First Nation, Saskatchewan.
About TD Bank Group
