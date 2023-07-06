Western University proudly welcomes Kelly Meighen as its twenty-fourth chancellor.
Chancellor Meighen is a widely respected community leader and philanthropist, advocating for services and supports for vulnerable members of our communities.
President of the Meighen Family Foundation, recipient of the Queen’s Golden and Diamond Jubilee Medals, and a Western graduate in psychology, Chancellor Meighen’s extensive and varied experience will help advance the university’s commitment to student health, wellness and fostering a culture of compassion and understanding around mental health.
Chancellor Meighen’s visionary leadership and deep ties to the wider community make her an outstanding champion for the university and those we serve.