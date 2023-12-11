James Estey, Board Chair of Gibson Energy Inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of Khalid Muslih to its Board of Directors.
Mr. Muslih was appointed as a Director of Gibson Energy effective December 5, 2023.
Mr. Muslih is the Chief Executive Officer of Manchester Energy, an EnCap Flatrock Midstream and EnCap Investments portfolio company. Mr. Muslih has over 30 years of corporate leadership and operational management experience for both private and publicly traded companies. Prior to founding Manchester Energy, he served as Executive Vice President at Buckeye Partners, L.P. where he spearheaded the company’s strategic vision and led its growth and transformation from a regional pipeline transportation company into a global, diversified logistics enterprise. During his time at Buckeye, he also established Buckeye’s Alternative Energy business and steered its carbon mitigation efforts by leading the company’s expansion into renewable energy and next generation fuels. Mr. Muslih earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Houston and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.