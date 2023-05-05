The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) is pleased to announce the election of Larry Cerqua of Toronto, Ontario as the 2023-2024 Chair of its Board of Directors.
Larry is a broker-manager and REALTOR® with more than 40 years of experience. He’s held many positions within real estate leadership, including President of the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, director at the Ontario Real Estate Association as well as chairing numerous CREA committees. Larry’s approach to leadership is rooted in collaboration and he believes directors should be held accountable to and transparent with members.
CREA works on behalf of more than 160,000 REALTORS® who contribute to the economic and social wellbeing of communities across Canada. Together they advocate for homeowners, buyers, sellers and renters.
