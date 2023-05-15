The Board of Directors of Element Fleet Management is pleased to announce Laura Dottori-Attanasio as Element’s President and CEO. Ms. Dottori-Attanasio joined the Company in February as President and assumed the role of CEO effective May 10, 2023.
Laura brings a wealth of experience from more than 30 years in the finance sector. Prior to Element, Laura was Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Personal and Business Banking at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). Under her leadership, the bank received the highest rank in overall client satisfaction for online banking among Canada’s Big Five banks in 2022, according to J.D. Power. During her tenure at CIBC, Laura also held numerous senior executive positions including Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, and Managing Director and Global Head of Corporate Banking. Before joining CIBC, Laura held progressively senior roles at National Bank of Canada in corporate banking, credit, capital markets and risk.
Laura leads by example through collaboration, empowerment, transparency, and her commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. She is a member of the Board of the C.D. Howe Institute, a member of the Board of Trustees at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, and a member of the Board Selection Committee for A Seat at the Table, a project of the Canadian Foundation for Phyiscally Disabled Persons. Laura is also Co-Chair of the Fundraising Committee of the Children’s Aid Foundation of Canada and a member of the Board of Trustees for the United Way of Greater Toronto.
About Element Fleet Management
Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, providing the full range of fleet services and solutions to a growing base of loyal, world-class clients – corporates, governments and not-for-profits. With 1.5 million vehicles under management in over 700 industries, Element possesses a rich automotive dataset that is aggregated and analyzed to help businesses reduce their total cost of fleet operations. Element’s services address every aspect of clients’ fleet requirements, from the transition to EVs and fleet electrification to vehicle acquisition, maintenance, accidents and remarketing. Clients benefit from Element’s expertise as the largest fleet solutions provider in its markets, offering unmatched economies of scale and insight used to improve productivity and performance, and enable digital transformation.