Canadian Urban Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa A. Sheppard to the Board of Directors.
Lisa brings a distinct perspective to Canadian Urban Limited with over two decades of experience in Medical Social work, navigating complex medical, psychosocial, and financial issues. Lisa excels at facilitating meaningful, effective communication between various stakeholders to achieve desired outcomes. We look forward to Lisa bringing her extensive knowledge in human relations to the Board of Canadian Urban.
Lisa received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Alberta and her Bachelor of Social Work from the University of British Columbia.
For over 50 years, Canadian Urban Limited has been providing its clients with superior risk-adjusted returns by purchasing and managing diversified, mid-market real estate properties across all major markets in Canada.