Hartley T. Richardson, Executive Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer of James Richardson & Sons, Limited (JRSL), is pleased to announce the election of M. George Lewis to the JRSL Board of Directors.
Mr. Lewis enjoyed a 30-year career with the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) during which he gained extensive experience in global capital markets and investment management. He retired as RBC’s Group Head – Wealth Management & Insurance in 2015 and, since then, has served on numerous corporate boards.
Currently, Mr. Lewis serves on the board of directors of Legal & General Group plc, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, and AOG Group. He previously served on the boards of Cenovus Energy, Enbridge Income Fund, Ontario Power Generation, as well as not-for-profit boards such as Canadian Film Centre, Operation Springboard, The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Anglican Diocese of Toronto Foundation, Holland Bloorview Foundation, and the Campaign Cabinet for the United Way of Greater Toronto.
Mr. Lewis earned an MBA degree with distinction from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with high distinction from Trinity College at the University of Toronto. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (FCA), a CFA charter holder, and is certified by the Institute of Corporate Directors.
Established in 1857, James Richardson & Sons, Limited is a private, family-owned and operated corporation involved in global agriculture and food processing, as well as energy exploration and marketing, financial services, insurance, real estate and freight transportation and logistics. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, JRSL has assets and operations strategically located across Canada, the United States and Europe.