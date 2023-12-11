James Estey, Board Chair of Gibson Energy Inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of Maria Hooper to its Board of Directors.
Ms. Hooper was appointed as a Director of Gibson Energy effective December 5, 2023.
Ms. Hooper is a global energy industry executive with over 30 years’ experience driving growth in financial results, leading adaptive change and ensuring long-term sustainability for leading energy organizations, most recently as Senior Vice President, Commercial, at Phillips 66. Ms. Hooper is an innovative business builder who collaborates internally and externally to identify and capitalize on new opportunities in the market, and consistently gains stakeholder and team commitment to exceed business targets. Earlier in her career, she served in senior leadership roles at ConocoPhillips and in various positions at Producers Energy Trading, LLC, Apache Corporation and ANR Pipeline. Ms. Hooper earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin.