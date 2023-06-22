Hartley T. Richardson, Executive Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer of James Richardson & Sons, Limited (JRSL), is pleased to announce the election of Martha M. Ramsay to the JRSL Board of Directors. Ms. Ramsay is a member of the sixth generation of the Richardson family.
Martha Ramsay recently completed her Masters of Education in Adult Education and Community Development through the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education at the University of Toronto, and also holds a degree in Political Studies from Queen’s University. A practicing and touring musician, Ms. Ramsay is also a co-founder and former Director of the Toronto Women & Gender Non-Conforming Music Community, as well as having worked as a music curator for major festivals and events such as the Wayhome Music and Arts Festival. She is a certified Corporate Director with the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D) and currently serves on the board of Sunflower House, a non-profit childcare centre in Toronto.
About James Richardson & Sons, Limited
Established in 1857, James Richardson & Sons, Limited is a private, family-owned and operated corporation involved in global agriculture and food processing, as well as energy exploration and marketing, financial services, insurance, real estate and transportation. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, JRSL has assets and operations strategically located across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.