Greg Ebel, President & CEO, Enbridge Inc., is pleased to announce the following appointment:
Patrick Murray, Executive Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer, will oversee and provide strategic leadership of the Company’s financial affairs. Since beginning his career with Enbridge more than 25 years ago, he has excelled in his development and leadership of numerous financial roles including Financial Planning, Analysis & Controller, Investor Relations, Treasury and Corporate Development.
Prior to being named CFO, Murray served three years as Senior Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer with oversight of the entire CAO Organization, including leading the Finance VPs which support the Company’s four business units, Financial Reporting, Shared Services (Accounts Payable and Capital Assets) and Internal Controls.
Murray is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta.