The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company is pleased to announce that Peter Dinsdale has been elected to the Board of Directors.
Peter Dinsdale is a recognized Indigenous leader who has devoted himself and his career to improving the lives of Indigenous peoples and supporting reconciliation. He has volunteered and worked for service delivery and political advocacy organizations on local, regional and national levels.
Currently, Peter is Chief Executive Officer of YMCA Canada. Previously, he served as Chief Executive Officer for the Assembly of First Nations and Executive Director of the National Association of Friendship Centres. He was a founding board member and governance committee chair for ClearRisk Inc., a private technology company. Peter is also a board member of the Canadian Standards Group and the Canadian Olympic Committee.
Peter has completed a Harvard Business School executive program and received the Order of Ontario and the Indspire Award for his work in public service.
We extend a warm welcome to Peter and thank our entire Board of Directors for their commitment to Wawanesa.
About Wawanesa
The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is one of Canada’s largest mutual insurers, with over $3.5 billion in annual revenue and assets of $10 billion. Wawanesa Mutual, with its National Headquarters in Winnipeg, is the parent company of Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada, and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Canada. Wawanesa proudly serves more than 1.7 million members in Canada. The company actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities, donating more than $3.5 million annually to charitable organizations, including over $2 million annually in support of people on the front lines of climate change.
