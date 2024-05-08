The Board of Directors of The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) is pleased to announce the election of Peter Levitt to the Company’s Board of Directors.
Mr. Levitt has more than 40 years of experience in the financial services sector as an executive, consultant, and board member. He has managed teams in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean. He currently serves on the Boards of E-L Financial Corporation Limited and Home Trust, and the Advisory Board of Global Economics Group.
His knowledge and expertise in finance, risk management, treasury and technology coupled with his extensive management experience make him a strong addition to the Empire Life Board.
Empire Life is a proud Canadian company that offers individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products.