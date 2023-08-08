Pomerleau is pleased to announce the appointment of Philippe Adam as President and CEO. He previously served as Executive Vice-President and CFO of the company.
In addition to having launched the Pomerleau Capital Investment Fund, he notably led several major transactions throughout the history of the organization, including the acquisition of ITC Construction Group in Vancouver and the $150 million investment by the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec in Pomerleau.
He will lead the organization into its next phase of pan-Canadian growth.