Hartley T. Richardson, Executive Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer of James Richardson & Sons, Limited, is pleased to announce the election of Quinn A. Richardson to the Board of Directors of Tundra Oil & Gas Limited. Mr. Richardson is a member of the sixth generation of the Richardson family.
Quinn Richardson works as a consultant advising early-stage companies seeking financing, and was previously Chief Operating Officer at TriggerTech, a leading firearms trigger manufacturer he joined in 2013. Prior to that role, Mr. Richardson graduated from Queen’s University with a Masters of Engineering (M.Eng.) and is a Professional Engineer (P.Eng.). He has served as a consultant for Isaac Operations, specializing in operational and financial improvements without the use of capital expenditure. Mr. Richardson is a certified Corporate Director with the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D), and currently serves on the boards of TriggerTech and Richardson International Limited.
About Tundra Oil & Gas Limited
Tundra Oil & Gas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Winnipeg-based James Richardson & Sons, Limited. Tundra commenced operations in January 1980 and currently produces 33,000 barrels of light crude oil per day. Tundra’s core properties are located within the Williston Basin in southwest Manitoba and southeast Saskatchewan.