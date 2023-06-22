Hartley T. Richardson, Executive Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer of James Richardson & Sons, Limited (JRSL), is pleased to announce the election of R. Ronald Richardson to the JRSL Board of Directors. Mr. Richardson is a member of the sixth generation of the Richardson family.
Ronald Richardson is a corporate director and private investor with active roles and investment interests in the technology, energy, space and not-for-profit sectors. Mr. Richardson serves as a Director on the boards of Tundra Oil & Gas, Calian Group (TSX:CGY), Tough Commerce Inc., Mission Control Space Services and the Queensway Carleton Hospital Foundation. He is a member of the Capital Angel Network, an advisor to L-Spark, SheBoot and the Next36 program cohorts. Mr. Richardson co-founded Benbria Corp., is a licensed Professional Engineer, a certified Corporate Director with the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D) and a graduate of the University of Waterloo (BSE, Bachelors of Software Engineering).
About James Richardson & Sons, Limited
Established in 1857, James Richardson & Sons, Limited is a private, family-owned and operated corporation involved in global agriculture and food processing, as well as energy exploration and marketing, financial services, insurance, real estate and transportation. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, JRSL has assets and operations strategically located across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.