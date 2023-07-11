Hartley T. Richardson, Executive Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer of James Richardson & Sons, Limited, and Chairman of Richardson International Limited, is pleased to announce the election of Raif W. Richardson to the Board of Directors of Richardson International. Mr. Richardson is a member of the sixth generation of the Richardson family.
Raif Richardson is Chief Executive Officer of Toronto-based PSI Engineering, a company that manufactures and integrates automation solutions for high volume warehouse and distribution centres. Mr. Richardson holds a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Manitoba, and is a certified Corporate Director with the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D). He currently serves on the boards of the Richardson Foundation, the Canadian Canoe Museum, the Siobhan Richardson Foundation, and the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.
About Richardson International Limited
Since 1857, Richardson International Limited has been recognized as a global leader in agriculture and food processing. Based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the company is a worldwide handler and merchandiser of all major Canadian-grown grains and oilseeds and a vertically-integrated processor and manufacturer of oats and canola-based products. Over the past two decades, Richardson has become a significant player in the global food business, producing a wide variety of food products and ingredients for the retail, food service, and industrial markets. Richardson is a wholly-owned subsidiary of James Richardson & Sons, Limited.