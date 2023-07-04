The University of Toronto is pleased to announce the election of Sandra Hanington as Vice-Chair of the Governing Council for 2023-24, effective July 1, 2023.
Sandra Hanington is the former President & Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Canadian Mint, where she led a multi-year strategic and operational turnaround. She currently serves as a director for Extendicare Inc. and Descartes Systems Group Inc. Ms. Hanington is co-founder and has served as a director of Canadian youth mental health charity Jack.org since 2010 and is the recipient of the Meritorious Service Cross from the Office of the Governor General for her work with the organization. She has served as a Governor of the University (as a Lieutenant Governor in Council appointee) since 2020.