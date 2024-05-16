Power Corporation of Canada is pleased to announce the election of Ms. Ségolène Gallienne-Frère to its Board of Directors.
Ms. Gallienne-Frère is a company director. She serves as a director of various European companies including Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, Christian Dior SE, Société Civile du Château Cheval Blanc and FG Bros. Since 2008, she has also served as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Diane SA, a company that specializes in the art trade. Prior to this, Ms. Gallienne-Frère was Head of Public Relations at Proximus (previously Belgacom) and Head of Communications at Dior Fine Jewelry.
