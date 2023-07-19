UNICEF Canada’s Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Sevaun Palvetzian as the organization’s President and CEO. Sevaun is a widely respected Canadian leader who has built and led high-performing teams in each of the public, corporate and NGO/charitable sectors.
Prior to UNICEF, Sevaun advised leading companies on ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) and its related impact on organizational strategy. She led communications and corporate responsibility as Chief Communications Officer at Rogers, served as CEO of CivicAction, an NGO that boosts civic engagement and addresses urban issues, and held a series of senior leadership roles within the Ontario Government.
Sevaun holds an M.A from Western University and has completed executive programs from the Ivey School of Business and Harvard School of Business. She is a Senior Fellow at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy and was named one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women.
UNICEF is the world’s leading humanitarian and international development organization focused on children. Since 1955, UNICEF Canada works to address and advance children’s rights in Canada and around the world, so that they can survive, thrive, and reach their full potential.