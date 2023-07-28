Hartley T. Richardson, Executive Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer of James Richardson & Sons, Limited, is pleased to announce the election of Sprague K. Richardson to the Board of Directors of Lombard Realty Limited. Mr. Sprague Richardson is a member of the sixth generation of the Richardson family.
Sprague Richardson is President of Western Canadian Aerial (WCA), an aerial application business currently operating 17 aircraft across Canada supporting the agriculture and forestry sectors. Prior to this role and after earning his commercial pilot’s license, he worked as an aerial applicator. Mr. Richardson obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Manitoba with a double major in Agribusiness and Agricultural Economics. Currently, he serves on the boards of Western Canadian Aerial, Kingston Midstream, Delta Waterfowl Foundation, the Siobhan Richardson Foundation, and the Fort Whyte Alive capital campaign.
About Lombard Realty Limited
Lombard Realty Limited oversees the real estate interests and investments of James Richardson & Sons, Limited. This portfolio includes ownership of Richardson Centre in Winnipeg, as well as investments in third-party managed real estate located across Canada. Lombard Realty Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of James Richardson & Sons, Limited.