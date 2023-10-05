Cormark Securities Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Susan Streeter as CEO, effective October 2nd, 2023.
Susan has been a partner at Cormark for almost 25 years, and was one of the original partners in the buyout of Cormark’s predecessor firm, Sprott Securities Inc. Susan has been Cormark’s COO since 2017, and prior to that served as the Director of Research, and as a research analyst before that. Susan began her career at TD Securities.
Susan holds a B.A. from Dalhousie University, a Graduate Business Studies Diploma from the London School of Economics, is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds the ICD.D designation.
Cormark is a leading independent investment dealer counseling Canadian growth companies and international institutional investors.