Hartley T. Richardson, Executive Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer of James Richardson & Sons, Limited, is pleased to announce the election of Thor R. Richardson to the Board of Directors of Patricia Transportation Company Limited. Mr. Richardson is a member of the sixth generation of the Richardson family.
Thor Richardson is an Assistant Vice President at Richardson International, a global leader in agriculture and food processing. Mr. Richardson leads sales and marketing for Richardson’s Food & Ingredients division servicing retail, foodservice and export customers across Canada and the US. Prior to this role, he was a Managing Partner with Casamigos Spirits Company where he led international sales. Mr. Richardson holds an Honours Business Administration degree from the Ivey School of Business and a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) from the University of Cambridge. Currently, he serves on the boards of Futurpreneur Canada and Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra.
About Patricia Transportation Company Limited
Patricia Transportation Company Limited is the parent company of Bison Transport Inc., a privately held, professionally-managed transportation company established in 1969. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Bison is a leading asset-based freight solutions provider that employs over 3,700 professional drivers and staff with a network of terminals throughout North America. With its fleet of over 2,600 tractors and 9,000 trailers, Bison delivers transportation services to its customers throughout Canada and the United States, and into Mexico. Patricia Transportation Company and Bison Transport Inc. are wholly-owned subsidiaries of James Richardson & Sons, Limited.