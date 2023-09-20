Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco, is pleased to appoint Tim Dinesen as Senior Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer.
Mr. Dinesen has held management roles at Xplornet, Canadian Tire and Bell Canada, among others; on top of which, until recently, he conducted consulting work. During his career, he has acquired extensive experience of broadband networks, information technologies, mobility and customer operations in Canada and the United States. Mr. Dinesen holds a PhD in Chemical Physics from McGill University and an MBA from Queen’s University.
Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector, serving 1.6 million residential and business customers. Its Cogeco Communications Inc. subsidiary provides Internet, video and phone services in the provinces of Québec and Ontario as well as in thirteen states in the United States through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline. Through Cogeco Media, it owns and operates 21 radio stations primarily in the province of Québec as well as a news agency.