Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco, is pleased to appoint Valéry Zamuner as Senior Vice-President and Chief Corporate Affairs and Legal Officer.
Ms. Zamuner is a seasoned executive with outstanding experience in sectors ranging from financial and professional services to media and retail. Her most recent roles include Senior Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Alimentation Couche-Tard, and Senior Vice-President of Mergers, Acquisitions & Strategic Initiatives for Stingray Inc. Ms. Zamuner holds a law degree from Université Laval and an MBA from Concordia University. She is a member of the Québec Bar.
Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications and media sector, serving 1.6 million residential and business customers. Its Cogeco Communications Inc. subsidiary provides Internet, video and phone services in the provinces of Québec and Ontario as well as in thirteen states in the United States through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline. Through Cogeco Media, it owns and operates 21 radio stations primarily in the province of Québec as well as a news agency.