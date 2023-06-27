Export Development Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Vivian Abdelmessih to Chair of the Board of Directors effective March 31, 2023.
Ms. Abdelmessih brings a wealth of experience gained over a 30+ year career in financial services, leading businesses and driving growth for leading financial institutions in both Canada and the US. She recently retired from her role as EVP and Chief Risk Officer, Canadian Banking, Wealth and Insurance at TD Bank, where she was responsible for the strategic management of Risk across all of TD’s Canadian businesses.
Ms. Abdelmessih serves on the board of Scientific Games Inc., and chairs the Audit and Risk Committee. A long-time diversity champion, Ms. Abdelmessih sits on the Advisory board of The Equity Opportunity, dedicated to advancing women’s economic well-being.
With a track record of creating value through driving strategy, growth and transformation, her leadership will help EDC in its mission to have Canadian businesses realize their global impact, and build a stronger, more sustainable Canada through trade.