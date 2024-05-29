The University of Toronto is pleased to announce that Wesley J. Hall has been elected to serve as the university’s 35th Chancellor, effective July 1, 2024.
Dr. Hall is Executive Chairman and Founder of WeShall Investments, Kingsdale Advisors and the BlackNorth Initiative. Among his many honours, the University of Toronto conferred a Doctor of Laws honoris causa on him in 2023 in recognition of his innovative corporate and entrepreneurial leadership and for his outstanding service as a champion for equity on behalf of the Black community. In 2021, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce awarded him the Lifetime Achievement Award, and in 2022, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce recognized him as Canadian Business Leader of the Year. His board service includes SickKids Foundation, Pathways to Education Canada, TIFF and Huron University College. He also served on the Capital Markets Modernization Taskforce for the Ontario Ministry of Finance.